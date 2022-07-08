Fadnavis had said Thackeray family should not be criticized: Uday Sawant

Mumbai: After the storm created in the Shiv Sena due to the mutiny of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his supportive MLAs, party chief Uddhav Thackeray today made a public statement at a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan. At this time, Uddhav Thackeray, while explaining the future of Shiv Sena, also targeted the rebels in sharp words. Uddhav Thackeray thanked the rebel MLAs. He also assured the Shiv Sainiks that the arrow will remain the symbol of Shiv Sena. Shindegat leader Uday Samant has reacted after the former Chief Minister's press conference.

"Uddhav Thackeray gave a reaction, it is not appropriate for me to speak on it. Because, I have reached this height today because of him. The decision taken by Eknath Shinde is to save Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde has not once criticized the Shiv Sena. They did not try to get the bow and arrow. The people of Maharashtra should not create confusion, said Shiv Sena Shinde group leader Uday Samant. Meanwhile, I have come before the media after 12 to 13 days. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But, if you put a responsibility on me, I will definitely fulfill it successfully," said Samant.

"We are still saddened by the remarks made against Uddhav Thackeray and Thackeray's family. We also mentioned in our meeting, when Devendra Fadnavis spoke in front of us. At that time, Devendra Fadnavis had said that Thackeray family and any member of Thackeray family should not be criticized, they should be respected so much. If anyone is criticizing, we will definitely take the matter to Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde," he said.