Fadnavis responds to Ajit Pawar's CM statement, wishes him the best

In response to NCP leader Ajit Pawar's statement about his aspiration to become the chief minister of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented that he hadn't seen the interview but there is nothing inappropriate about wanting to hold that position, as many people desire it. However, Fadnavis also acknowledged that not everyone can become the chief minister, and he wished Pawar the best.

Regarding the state's politics, Fadnavis stated, “I am unaware of the current situation in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. I have previously mentioned that despite calling themselves 'Vajramuth,' there are numerous fractures within the coalition. Hence, they can never truly be 'Vajramuth'.”