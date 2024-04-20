Fadnavis Said He Would Groom Aaditya As CM and Move to Delhi, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Politics has gained momentum in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections was held on Friday, April 19. The voting process will be conducted in seven phases in the country, and the voting will be held in the fifth phase in Maharashtra.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that he would groom Aaditya Thackeray as CM, and he would himself move to Delhi.

Also Read | Congress Leader Varsha Gaikwad Denied Ticket in Mumbai Due to Anti-Dalit Stand of UBT, Says Milind Deora.

In an interview with Indian Express, Uddhav Thackeray made a big claim and said that the BJP made me lie in front of the people. Thackeray said, "They made me look like a liar to my own people." Uddhav Thackeray has also reiterated that Amit Shah himself had promised me the post of Chief Minister for two-and-a-half years.

Thackeray said that the BJP has not done any work and has only asked for votes in the name of Lord Ram. "I was watching a YouTube video yesterday in which a farmer was asked if he had got Rs 6000. He said that I pay Rs 1 lakh for fertiliser in a year, and 18 per cent, Rs 18,000 as GST. So I have got Rs 6,000 from the government, but the government owes me Rs 12,000," Thackeray said.

"BJP Is a Vacuum Cleaner"



"There may be some problems. But people are also upset with those mattresses going elsewhere. They are using ED, putting pressure. There is a saying among them, Panas Khoke, Ekmad OK," said Uddhav Thackeray while replying to a question.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP, Warns of Growing Public Dissent in Gujarat and Across India.

"BJP has now become a vacuum cleaner. It takes in corrupt people and gives them a clean chit. Praful Patel, Ashok Chavan, Ajit Pawar. Their strategy is to break the party, destroy the house, destroy the family, carry out raids. Their guarantee is hollow. After demonetisation, Modi told me "Give it 100 days. In April 2024, it became more than 2,700. They said that they would double the income of the farmers," he said.