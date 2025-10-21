Fadnavis Salutes Bravehearts on Police Commemoration Day: ‘We Draw Strength from Their Sacrifice

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the state in paying solemn tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, marking Police Commemoration Day at a ceremony held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The event took place at the martyrs' memorial located within the Naigaon Police Headquarters, where Fadnavis laid a wreath in honour of the fallen officers. Accompanied by senior officials and dignitaries, the ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the courage and dedication of the state’s police force.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis stated, “On Police Commemoration Day, we bow in gratitude to the brave officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice continues to inspire us to uphold courage and integrity.”

The tribute ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Deputy Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, along with other senior police officers, foreign consuls, and invited guests.

During his address, the Chief Minister honoured the memory of 191 police personnel — comprising 34 officers and 157 constables — who sacrificed their lives over the past year. Each name was solemnly read aloud during the proceedings, followed by ceremonial salutes and a traditional three-volley gun salute performed by uniformed police personnel, accompanied by the police band.

Fadnavis also took time to interact with the families of the deceased personnel and acknowledged their immense contribution and loss, offering words of support and respect.