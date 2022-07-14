Fadnavis writes note to Eknath Shinde during Press Conference

As promised by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the tax on fuel has been reduced. As a result, petrol has become cheaper by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3 in Maharashtra. Shinde-Fadnavis took eight decisions in the state cabinet meeting. He announced this decision in a press conference. But while the Chief Minister was making the announcement, one act of the Deputy Chief Minister caught everyone's attention. Devendra Fadnavis took out his pen and scribbled something on a piece of paper, then slid the paper towards Shinde. Therefore, what was written on this paper is being discussed.

What exactly happened?

Devendra Fadnavis suddenly took out a pen from his coat pocket. After that he wrote something on a piece of paper, then slid that paper to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While the government was announcing the decision, Shinde looked at the paper that Fadnavis had slipped. Now, everyone is discussing what Deputy CM must have written on the paper.

Earlier, when the Deputy CM literally snatched the mic away while the CM was still speaking. The video had gone viral on social media.

