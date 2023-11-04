Failure in planning and quality control: NDSA reveals report after inspection

A team from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) conducted an inspection of the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage bridge near Pochampally, situated close to Sironcha on the Maharashtra-Telangana border. This bridge is a component of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project initiated by the Telangana government. The bridge had collapsed during the night of October 21.

Six experts from the NDSA conducted an inspection of the Medigadda barrage on October 23 and 24, following the damage to six of its pillars. After a review, officials from the Telangana irrigation department submitted a 43-page report.

The report reveals the following findings that Pillars numbered 15 to 21 of the barrage managed to withstand the pressure from a flow of 16 thousand million cubic feet of water. The sinking of these pillars highlights significant design, planning, and implementation flaws in the project, particularly in relation to floating structures. The structural weaknesses of the barrage necessitated the opening of all 85 gates, resulting in the release of 10 million cubic feet of water.

The report strongly criticizes the government for its failure to implement proper quality control measures in the planning, design, operation, and maintenance of the dam. It goes on to warn that, given the damage incurred, there is a high likelihood that the Medigadda dam will face further issues in the near future.

The report points out a serious lack of inspections and maintenance since the inception of the Medigadda barrage in the 2019-20 timeframe. Specifically, the cement concrete blocks and the launching apron have not received any inspection or maintenance attention. This negligence has led to a gradual weakening of the barrage, rendering it practically nonfunctional. The report stresses that a complete repair is imperative. It highlights the urgency to rebuild the damaged seventh pillar and emphasizes that other pillars are also at high risk of collapsing. Therefore, the report recommends that the most effective approach to rectify the situation is to undertake the reconstruction of the dam.