Fake doctor running illegal clinic in Washim arrested

In a concerning incident on June 8, the police apprehended an individual posing as a doctor in Village Marsul, located in the Malegaon taluka. Despite lacking any medical education or qualifications, this imposter attempted to practice medicine and put patients' lives at risk. The authorities have taken appropriate legal measures against this fake doctor.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Mohite conducted a raid on a hospital in Marsul village, Malegaon taluka on June 7, 2023. The raid was carried out in coordination with the health department.

To their surprise, a significant quantity of medical supplies was discovered on the premises, including IV fluids, anti-cold tablets, steroid injections, broncho dilator injections, anti-pyretic injections and tablets, antacids, painkiller injections and tablets, IV sets, scalp vein sets, dressing materials, and other medical items. What made the situation even more alarming was the fact that the individual running the hospital had no medical education degree or license, yet was actively posing as a doctor and jeopardizing the well-being of patients.