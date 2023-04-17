Fake MLA sticker lands Pune man in trouble

The police had been searching for a car with an "MLA" sticker and black tinted windows for several days. On Saturday, Rituraj Gaikwad, a resident of Kalewadi, was caught by the police at the Jejuri checkpoint while driving the vehicle.

During a routine inspection, the police discovered that the car belonging to Rituraj Gaikwad from Kalewadi had a fake MLA sticker and did not belong to any legislator. When the police asked for his identification, they made this discovery.

The police took off the fake MLA sticker from the car and filed a case against Rituraj Gaikwad, imposing a fine of Rs 6,500 under the Motor Vehicle Act. They also warned him of stricter action if he was caught misusing such stickers in the future.