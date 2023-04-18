False reports being spread about me joining BJP says, Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar in a press meet said that false reports being spread about me of joining Eknath Shinde government. Ajit Pawar on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance said I am with NCP, will remain with NCP.

Ajit Pawar denied media reports claiming he had the backing of a section of his party MLAs in his rumoured bid to switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, amid intense speculation in Maharashtra's political circles about his growing proximity with the ruling BJP, Ajit Pawar on Monday dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday. Ajit Pawar also said he had no scheduled events to attend on Monday amid reports that he had called off his engagements in Pune.