Family system on decline in world but India has survived, says Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the family system is on the decline around the world, but Bharat has withstood this crisis because truth is its cornerstone.

Bhagwat said in a speech to elderly citizens in Nagpur, Maharashtra, that although efforts were being made to remove this culture, its roots were in satya (truth). He labelled the growing propensity for some people to pursue worldly pleasures and endeavours while rationalising it with their own egotistical ideas as cultural Marxism.

This leaning towards worldly pleasures has crossed the limit. Some people try to justify as right this tendency to fulfil worldly pleasures due to their selfish motives. This is called cultural Marxism today, the RSS chief said. These people support such immorality by giving it a good name. They do this because such chaos in society helps them, and they can establish their supremacy, he said.

Bhagwat further said some people, by talking about various philosophies and ideologies, want to destroy what is good. Due to such philosophy, this crisis is prevalent in our country and also in the rest of the world. As a result of this, the family system is on the decline. But Bharat is able to survive because satya (truth) is the basis of Bharat. The roots of our culture are firm and based on this truth, he said.