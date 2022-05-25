Farah Khan has the sweetest message for bestie Karan Johar on his 50th birthday

As Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 today, director Farah Khan dropped a beautiful video for his friend.

Farah Khan wished birthday boy Karan Johar in a unique style. Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a video, which gave fans a peek into Karan's vast walk-in closet.

She captioned the video, "Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said "Oh My God".. letting him hav the last word on his birthday".

Karan is best known for directing 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. His Dharma Productions label has been responsible for many hits such as 'Raazi', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Shershaah', and 'Gehraiyaan'.

He is getting ready to release 'JugJugg Jeeyo' next month. He is also working on major films such as 'Brahmastra' and 'Liger'.

