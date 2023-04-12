Farm labourer in Jalgaon dies by heatstroke while working in fields

As temperatures soar across the state, farmers are facing significant losses caused by untimely rains in several areas. Additionally, the rising heat has led to the first reported casualty in the state, as a farm labourer tragically died while working in the fields in the Jalgaon district. The situation is particularly dire for farmers, who are already grappling with the effects of drought and struggling to protect their crops from further damage.

Premsingh Kanhiram Chavan, a 36-year-old farm labourer from Varsade Tanda in Pachora taluka of Jalgaon, tragically passed away while working in a field. He reportedly fell unconscious due to dizziness caused by the scorching heat and could not be revived. Premsingh was the sole breadwinner for his family and earned his living by working on farms and operating JCBs. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when he was working in the field and suddenly felt dizzy before losing consciousness.

After collapsing in the field, the other labourer attempted to revive Prem Singh by splashing water on his face, but to no avail. He was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late, and he had already passed away. Prem Singh's sudden death has devastated his family, including his elderly parents, brother, wife, two sons, and daughter, who depended on him for their livelihood.