Farmer leader Raju Shetti urges political leaders to take swift decision on Maratha reservation

Farmer leader Raju Shetti, while visiting the fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, called upon political leaders in Maharashtra to accelerate the resolution of the protracted Maratha reservation matter. Shetti's visit was a demonstration of his solidarity with the activist.

Jarange, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarti village in this central Maharashtra district for the last 14 days demanding reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community, has stopped taking fluids and medicines since Sunday. Shetti, who heads the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, a prominent farmer outfit in the state, visited Antarwali Sarti to express support to the activist and the Maratha reservation issue.

Speaking at the village, the farmer-politician emphasized that this struggle was not just Jarange’s but an issue that affects entire Maharashtra. The former Member of Parliament called upon political leaders to expedite the resolution of the Maratha reservation issue, which has been a long-standing concern for the predominantly agrarian community.

Shetti reminisced about his own effort to raise the issue of Maratha reservation in Parliament back in 2011. He asserted that a significant majority of the Maratha community relies on agriculture and lives in dire economic conditions. Adverse policies of the government, coupled with unfavourable natural factors, have pushed these farmers into distress, Shetti maintained.

He argued that it was the government’s responsibility to provide education and job opportunities to disadvantaged communities when they lag behind due to state policies.Without naming anyone, Shetti accused certain individuals of creating hurdles in the path of Maratha reservation, thereby depriving the community of its rightful claim to quota. He asserted that the state government had the authority to bring an ordinance on Maratha reservation and convert it into a law in the legislature within six months.