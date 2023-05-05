Farmers in Marathwada hit by unseasonal rainfall, facing major losses

Farmers in Marathwada are facing a troubling situation as the region experiences an unusual amount of rainfall during the summer season. The excessive moisture has caused significant damage to orchards and harvested Rabi crops, leading to financial losses for many farmers. As a result, they are having sleepless nights worrying about the impact on their livelihoods.

On Thursday, following overnight showers, several locations experienced overcast conditions with intermittent periods of rainfall.

Over the past 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall, which was 26mm, was recorded in Osmanabad district. The following locations also experienced precipitation: Latur with 20mm, Jalna with 16mm, Aurangabad and Beed with 15mm each, Parbhani with 14mm, Hingoli with 12mm, and Nanded with 11mm of rainfall.

Recent data shows that Marathwada has received an average of 13mm of rainfall in May, which is 104% of the typical amount for this time of year. Furthermore, the region experienced an exceptional amount of rainfall in April, with a total of 55.1mm, which is equivalent to 1,531% of the expected precipitation for the month.

On Thursday evening, some rural areas of Nashik were affected by rainfall, with Yeola tehsil experiencing the worst of it. The precipitation also impacted Malegaon, Yeola, Niphad, Igatpuri, and Trimbakeshwar tehsils, while Nashik city only received some drizzle on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, onion crops in Yeola, Niphad, and Malegaon were affected due to waterlogging in the farms.

As per the official alert, unseasonal rain and thunderstorm with hailstorms are likely over some places from Marathwada till May 6.