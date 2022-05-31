Farmer's son becomes Sub Lieutenant officer in Indian Navy

Kurvali: Avadhut Satish Pandhare from Kurvali (Indapur) has got the honor of being a Sub Lieutenant Officer in the Navy. Convocation Ceremony of 102nd Battalion was recently held at Indian Naval Academy, Kannur, Kerala. After completing one year of training, Avadhut has become a white sub-lieutenant officer.

Avadhut Pandhare, son of farmer Satish Pandhare and housewife Baida Pandhare, has become a Sub-Lieutenant Officer in the Navy after completing rigorous training. After completing the 140th batch training at the National Defense Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, he completed one year of training at the 102nd batch at the Indian Naval Academy, Kannur, Kerala (INA). Avadhut Pandhare completed three years of rigorous training at NDM. Avadhut took his education from 1st to 4th in Chavanvasti school in Kurvali village. He completed his education at 5th Chhatrapati High School, Paritwadi, and Sainik School, Satara. Meanwhile, the NDA selection test was given while he was in class XII.

Avadhut is being appreciated in the area as the son of a farmer family is looking for a different path and choosing the path for national work. Farmer Satish Pandhare always encouraged children to higher education. He helped his children to get an education to their liking without imposing any burden on them. The success of Avadhut is being appreciated by Sarpanch Shobha Pandhare, Vijaykumar Pandhare, Satyawan Chavan, Dinesh Pandhare, Dilip Pandhare, Ambadas Kavale, Vitthal Phadtare, Balu Patil, Arun Chavan and the citizens of the area.