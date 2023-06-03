Fatal accident claims two lives on newly inaugurated Samruddhi Highway

In a devastating incident, the second phase of the Samruddhi Highway witnessed its first fatal accident on Friday night, claiming the lives of two individuals. The route, which was recently inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The car travelling from Mumbai to Shirdi reached the vicinity of Sinnar taluka in Nashik district. At this point, the driver lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the car collided with the divider initially. Subsequently, it veered onto the lane intended for travel from Shirdi to Mumbai and overturned two to three times. The incident occurred on the Shirdi-Bharvir road in Nashik district.

The accident proved to be extremely fatal, resulting in the unfortunate demise of Dharamsingh Gusinge and Rajendra Rajput. Bharatsinh Pardeshi and Nandini sustained severe injuries in the incident. Prompt action was taken by the highway police and rescue team, who swiftly arranged for the injured to be transported to Kopargaon hospital via ambulance. The accident caused a temporary disruption in traffic, but the police efficiently restored normalcy.

On the 26th of May, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the second phase of the Samruddhi Expressway. Following that, an accident has occurred on the Shirdi-Bharvir road as well. Since the inauguration of the Samruddhi Expressway, within the first 100 days until March 20, 2023, there have been around 900 accidents reported, resulting in the unfortunate death of 31 individuals.