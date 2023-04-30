Fatal accident sparks protest on Nagpur-Jabalpur highway

On Saturday around 10 am, a speeding truck collided head-on with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction at Amdi Phata on Nagpur-Jabalpur national highway, which falls under the Ramtek police station limits. Tragically, the youth, his mother, and his daughter lost their lives on the spot, while the boy sustained severe injuries after being run over by the truck's wheels.

After the accident occurred on Saturday morning, the locals immediately staged a "rasta roko" protest at the site voluntarily. The police had to call for additional reinforcements due to the agitation. As a result of the accident and protest, there was a traffic jam of at least two kilometres on the Jabalpur-Nagpur lane and service road. The protest lasted for an hour until MLA Sunil Kedar and Tehsildar Hansa Mohne arrived and pacified the citizens by convincing them.

Amdi Fata has a history of being a dangerous spot with over 20 minor accidents happening in the area. Even after the highway was expanded to four lanes, the number of accidents has not decreased.

Despite requests for an underpass on the road leading to Patgowari, only an air bridge was constructed, which was not helpful. The public had voiced their concerns, but both the administration and public representatives had not paid attention. After the latest accident, people blocked the road in protest and expressed their anger.