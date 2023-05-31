Fatal car crash claims one life and leaves six injured in Nashik

A fatal accident occurred on the Kanashi road in Nashik when a car collided with a tree, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to six others. The incident took place while they were travelling from Abhona to Kanashi near Gosarane Phata.

Following the completion of their wedding ceremony at Abhona, the Borse family from Kanashi was en route to Kanashi at 3 pm on Monday. Unfortunately, the driver lost control near Gosarane Phata leading the car to collide with a tree.

As a result of the accident, Dhananjay Wagh (19) sustained critical injuries and was immediately taken to a rural hospital. Tragically, the doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead upon arrival. Kishore Wagh, Dinesh Borse, Bhavesh Borse, Kishore Borse, Pankaj Borse, and Gaurav Borse also suffered injuries in the incident. The police have registered a case of accidental death at the local police station.