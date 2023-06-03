Fatal ST bus accident in Dharashiv leaves 26 injured, driver hospitalized

A tragic incident occurred in Dharashiv as an ST bus overturned, resulting in a fatal accident. Around 26 individuals sustained injuries in the mishap. Prompt assistance from local residents enabled the injured to be promptly admitted to a hospital in Paranda. The driver of the bus suffered severe injuries in the unfortunate incident.

The bus driver suffered significant injuries and was hospitalized in Barshi. It is suspected that the accident occurred due to the driver's inability to maintain control of the bus.