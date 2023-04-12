Father arrested for molesting his 16-year-old daughter in Pune

On April 8th at around 8 PM, a 40-year-old man was taken into custody by Chandannagar Police on allegations of sexually harassing and molesting his 16-year-old daughter at their residence.

As per the reports, the accused, who is employed as a labourer, allegedly molested his daughter when he found her alone at home. Later, when his wife returned home, the girl confided in her mother about the incident, who then approached the police with the complaint.

After the complaint was filed, the police took the accused into custody and charged him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.