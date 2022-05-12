Father kills daughter after she delayed to serve him meal

An angry father killed his own daughter after she served him meal late. The incident took place at Hamdapur. This incident created a stir in the village. Dahegaon police have arrested the accused father in the case and the body of the minor has been sent to Wardha government hospital for autopsy.

The deceased 17-year-old girl and her father Vilas Thackeray had an argument over why the meal was delayed while they were eating. Outraged, Vilas Thackeray hit the girl on the head with a centering board lying in the house. Mother Asha Thackeray, who went to mediate the dispute, tried her best to save the girl. However, she too could not save the girl. After the incident, Asha Thackeray informed her brother Pramod Ram Mahadole, a resident of Sindi Meghe area in Wardha. The girl's uncle then rushed to the spot.

As soon as the news of the incident spread in the village, there was a commotion. Dahegaon police went to the spot and sent the body to Wardha Government Hospital for autopsy. The accused father has been arrested. Dahegaon police is conducting further investigation under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Piyush Jagtap.

In a fit of rage, the father attcked the girl on the head. Vilas Thackeray himself dialed 112 and informed the police. As soon as the police arrived at the spot, they found the girl covered in pool of blood. Upper Superintendent of Police Yashwant Solanki and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Piyush Jagtap visited the spot.