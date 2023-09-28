"Father of Green Revolution": Sharad Pawar pays tribute to MS Swaminathan

Eminent scientist MS Swaminathan, often regarded as the "father of the Green Revolution," received heartfelt praise from Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday following Swaminathan's passing at the age of 98 due to age-related illness.

Swaminathan's groundbreaking work in the 1960s played a pivotal role in averting famine, solidifying his legacy as a staunch advocate for food and nutrition security.

Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, paid his respects on X and stated, "Dr. Swaminathan is the father of the Green Revolution, the pinnacle of his illustrious career. Some individuals become forever associated with their exceptional contributions, and such is the case with Swaminathan."

Furthermore, Pawar acknowledged Swaminathan's significant contributions in various other fields, underscoring his versatility. The NCP leader expressed his tributes to the departed scientist, highlighting his enduring impact on agriculture and beyond.