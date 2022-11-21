Federation of Maharashtra Muslims condemns Shraddha Walker's brutal murder, requests media not to communalise the case

The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims, an umbrella body of outfits from the community, on Sunday condemned the killing of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala..FMM functionary Shaikh Mujeeb sought justice for the victim and strictest punishment for the accused, adding society must take issues of domestic violence seriously.

There was also need to introspect and conduct research on the issue of domestic violence as laws have failed to act as a deterrent, he claimed. The FMM also said the media must desist from communalising the Shraddha Walkar murder case. A functionary alleged some media reports on the crime were "clearly polarizing and communal".

As the investigations in the Shraddha Walkar murder case are underway, shocking revelations are coming to the fore proving that accused Aftab and Shraddha were in a toxic relationship and that the latter was physically assaulted by the former. On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days. The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

.