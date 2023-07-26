"Female security guards to be deployed in women's govt hostels," says minister Shambhuraj Desai

Minister Shambhuraj Desai informed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the state government intends to deploy female security guards at all government hostels from backward classes. This decision was shared by the minister in response to questions during the Zero Hour session.

During the discussions, Akash Fundkar, the BJP MLA representing Khamgaon in Buldana, along with other members, raised concerns about the problems faced by residents in government hostels designated for girl students and women from backward classes. They highlighted various issues such as the deplorable condition of many hostels, substandard food being served, prolonged non-payment of rents for rented hostel buildings, and the provision of amenities by private contractors. Another point of concern was the presence of male staff in most of these hostels.

Desai, who was responding to the discussion on behalf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stated that a government inquiry conducted by officials confirmed the validity of most complaints raised by the members concerning the Khamgaon hostel. Consequently, appropriate action, in accordance with the rules, has been taken, including the replacement of the rector. The minister further assured that the remaining complaints will be addressed amicably and resolved at the earliest opportunity.

Fundkar also proposed the formation of a committee comprising government officials and people's representatives to inspect the hostels. This committee would be tasked with resolving smaller complaints at the local levels. The minister accepted this suggestion and further assured the house that a committee would be appointed to address the concerns related to the appointment of female staff at the hostels.