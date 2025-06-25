"Fifty Years Ago, There Was An Attempt To End Democracy In This Country", Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)

PM Modi call imposition of Emergency one of the darkest chapter in Indian history. Emergency was imposed on June 25 1974. Then Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi declared a 21-month state of Emergency following a Supreme Court conditional stay on the Allahabad High Court's ruling that nullified her election to the Lok Sabha. The announcement was broadcast on All India Radio. Today its been 50 years since the emergency was imposed, reacting to the completion of 50 years Maharashtra Cm Devendra Fadanvis call it as an attempt to end democracy in this country.

While talking to media Fadanvis stated that, "Fifty years ago, there was an attempt to end democracy in this country. The late Indira Gandhi not only imposed Emergency and jailed opposition leaders but also amended the Constitution in such a way that Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who considered fundamental rights the most important part of the Constitution, saw them overridden by the government’s security principles..."

On 50th anniversary of emergency, PM Modi posted on X, "Today marks fifty years since one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history, the imposition of the Emergency. The people of India mark this day as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguished and several political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens were jailed. It was as if the Congress Government in power at that time placed democracy under arrest! "