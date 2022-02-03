Film about Amar Chitra Katha creator Uncle Pai in works

Get ready to witness the life of Anant Pai, creator of the 'Amar Chitra Katha' series of comic books centred around historical and mythological themes, via film.

The production house, Almighty Motion Picture, has acquired the audio-visual rights of the biography 'Uncle Pai'.

"Taking the story of India's beloved Uncle Pai to a wider audience through a film or a web series is a logical cinematic tribute to the man who introduced millions of Indians to their glorious storytelling heritage. And, I'm also extremely elated with the fact that an esteemed production house like Almighty Motion Picture is spearheading this," author Rajessh M Iyer said.

The other details of Anant Pai's, aka Uncle Pai, audio visual project have not been revealed yet.

