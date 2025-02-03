Financial Frauds in Maharashtra 2024: State Reports 2.19 Lakh Cases; Mumbai Tops with Rs 12,404 Crore Losses

Maharashtra recorded 2,19,047 financial fraud cases last year, with a total amount of Rs 38,872.14 crore involved, according to data from the state Home Department. Mumbai reported the highest number of cases at 51,873, with losses amounting to Rs 12,404.12 crore. Pune city followed with 22,059 cases, involving Rs 5,122.66 crore. Across Pune district, a total of 42,802 cases were reported, including 16,115 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad (Rs 3,291.25 crore in losses) and 4,628 cases in Pune rural (Rs 434.35 crore in losses).

Thane district reported 35,388 financial fraud cases, with total losses amounting to Rs 8,583.61 crore. Among these, Thane city recorded 20,892 cases, Navi Mumbai reported 13,260, and Thane Rural accounted for 1,236 cases. In the Mira Bhayander and Vasai Virar areas, 11,754 cases were registered, with financial losses reaching Rs 1,431.18 crore. Nagpur city recorded 11,875 cases, while Nagpur Rural reported 1,620 cases, with total losses of Rs 1,491.07 crore. Nashik district saw 9,169 cases, including 6,381 in Nashik city and 2,788 in Nashik Rural, with a total loss of Rs 1,047.32 crore.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district reported 6,090 financial fraud cases involving Rs 543.61 crore, with 4,837 cases in the city. Amravati district recorded 2,778 cases, amounting to Rs 223.059 crore in losses, including 1,819 cases in Amravati city. Solapur district registered 3,457 cases, with financial losses totaling Rs 394.54 crore, according to the data.