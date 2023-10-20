FIR against 43 for obscenity and other violations in Navi Mumbai bar

The Navi Mumbai police have filed a case against a total of 43 individuals, comprising both patrons and female staff members of a bar, for alleged involvement in obscenity and other infractions.

The police raided the bar at Koparkhairane on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The women singers and female staffers at the bar were wearing short and revealing dresses, the official said. It was also found that the establishment had engaged more female singers than permitted.

A case has been registered against 43 people, including the bar owner, staff and customers, under Indian Penal Code sections, including 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 188 rw 34 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official added.

