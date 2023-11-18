"FIR against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that corrupt govt should've done long ago": Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the Maharashtra government following the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray. Chaturvedi contended that the case, which includes Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, and Sachin Ahir, pertains to the unauthorized opening of the Delisle Bridge in Lower Parel by Mumbai police.

Chaturvedi asserted that the bridge had been constructed long ago, and the government's delayed action indicated a preference for a "VIP to inaugurate" it. She expressed dissatisfaction, stating," It has been registered against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that the illegitimate and corrupt government should have done long ago. There is a bridge that has been long-pending and long-delayed in terms of construction. It has caused a lot of problems and inconvenience for the people of Mumbai," she said.

"It has been ready for weeks, but they are not allowing people to move simply because they want a VIP to inaugurate it... He worked for the people, opened the ready bridge, and said traffic movement should be allowed here," the MP further said.

#WATCH | On the FIR registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "It has been registered against Aaditya Thackeray for doing something that the illegitimate and corrupt government should have done long ago. There is a… pic.twitter.com/CL1iPLrHSJ — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

A complaint was filed by the road department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the NM Joshi police station and thereafter a case was registered under sections 143, 149, 326, and 447 of the IPC.

According to Mumbai police Aaditya Thackeray along with Sunil Shrinde, Sachin Ahir, former Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Snehal Ambekar and 15-20 activists went to the location and inaugurated the bridge. Delisle Road Bridge was not fully ready for traffic and there was no permission from the BMC to open the bridge.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader cited Public suffering behind opening the bridge without the permission of the BMC.

The history of the Delisle Bridge project has been fraught with challenges. In July 2018, the bridge was closed following an IIT-B report declaring it unsafe. The deadline for the new bridge underwent multiple revisions. On June 1, one arm of the bridge, connecting Ganpatrao Kadam Marg with N M Joshi Marg, was opened for traffic. In a strategic move ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 17, BMC opened a portion of the second arm of the bridge, linking Lower Parel with Currey Road. Despite the completion of the bridge's construction, BMC officials remained non-committal regarding the official inauguration date of the second carriageway. The proactive move by Shiv Sena (UBT) underscores their commitment to addressing public concerns and infrastructure challenges in the city.