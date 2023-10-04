FIR against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil after he makes Nanded hospital dean clean toilet

Police registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Wednesday, a day after he made the acting dean of a government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients died in 48 hours, clean a dirty toilet and urinals, according to police.

Following a complaint from the acting dean, S. R. Wakode, regarding allegations of hindering the public servant from performing his duties and defaming him, the case was filed. The Hingoli MP visited Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and assessed the situation amid uproar over the deaths, which included several infants, from September 30 to October 2.

The government spends crores but I am pained to see the situation here. The toilets have not been cleaned for months. The toilets in the wards of the hospital are locked. No water is available in toilets," Patil, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had told a news channel.

Following a complaint by Wakode, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday morning against Patil and 10-15 others under Indian Penal Code section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said.