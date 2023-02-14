Fire breaks out at metro shed at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Metro Station
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 14, 2023 10:07 AM 2023-02-14T10:07:51+5:30 2023-02-14T10:08:41+5:30
A fire broke out in a metro shed at Siddhivinayak Metro Station in Mumbai, officials have reported. Police have reached ...
A fire broke out in a metro shed at Siddhivinayak Metro Station in Mumbai, officials have reported. Police have reached the spot.The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries have been reported yet.Open in app