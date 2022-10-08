Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's suburban Chembur area on Saturday afternoon.

The information about the fire was received around 2:43 pm. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and an ambulance were sent on the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official added.