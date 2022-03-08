Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Maharashtra's Thane
By ANI | Published: March 8, 2022 04:12 PM2022-03-08T16:12:37+5:302022-03-08T16:20:02+5:30
A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Thane on Tuesday, said fire department officials.
The godown is located near the HP petrol pump, on the Shilphata-Mahape road.
Many fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
