Fire breaks out at shop in Timber Mart Market in Mumbai

A fire broke out at a shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday.

A total of six fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame.

Fire fighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries reported yet, informed Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor