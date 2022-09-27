Fire breaks out in commercial building in Dadar, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a ground-plus-eight storey commercial building with a glass façade in Dadar in Central Mumbai.

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that erupted in Yash Plaza building on Dr D'Silva Road in Dadar West at around 9 PM, an official said. The residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

"The fire is confined to the first, second and third floors with smoke engulfing these floors. Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel along with those from police and electricity provider BEST are at the spot, and the operation to douse the blaze is underway," the official said.

The fire brigade mobilised four fire engines to douse the level-1 fire. Fire officials were inspecting the premises after the fire was doused at around 11.5 pm.