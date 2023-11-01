Fire breaks out in Mandovi Express near Sawantwadi, no injuries reported

On Wednesday, a fire incident occurred on the Konkan Railway's Mandovi Express near Sawantwadi in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. The Mandovi Express operates between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Madgaon Junction, which serves as the primary railway station in Goa.

It has been reported that the fire originated in the generator car compartment of the train. Fortunately, railway staff were able to quickly extinguish the blaze using a fire extinguisher. Fortunately, there was no significant damage caused by the fire. However, the exact cause of the incident remains unknown. A video capturing the incident has surfaced on social media, depicting a railway staff member using a fire extinguisher to control the fire.