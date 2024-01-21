Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Ambedkar Hospital, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Dr Ambedkar Hospital, a ground plus three-storey structure, located at Vikrohli East post midnight at 1.47am on Sunday.The fire was confined to the main cable of the air suction motor in the ICU located on the ground floor of the hospital building.As a precautionary measure, six patients from the ICU ward were shifted to the nearby casualty ward and also to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar in the presence of doctors.

The fire was extinguished at 2.25am on Sunday.There were six patients in the ICU at the time of the incident of which two were transferred to Rajawadi hospital. According to the hospital management, the two transferred were already critical when admitted and hence shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for ICU management. They have been identified as Shivaji Dhele, 65, and Vimal Tiwari, 60. The condition of the other four patients is stable. They have been identified as Yashodai Rathod, 58, Kantaprasad Nirmal,75, Arun Haribhagat, 64, and Sushmita Ghokshe, 23.No casualties or injuries have been reported but the officials are still trying to determine the cause of fire; investigation is underway and further details regarding the same are awaited.