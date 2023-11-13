Fire in Thane shopping complex: Four shops gutted in midnight blaze

A fire outbreak in a shopping complex in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, resulted in the gutting of four shops, including one selling school bags and another with clothes.

According to PTI reports, the incident occurred around midnight on Monday, as confirmed by Ajay Vaidya, the Commissioner of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Local firefighters swiftly responded to the blaze with three fire engines, managing to extinguish it by 1:30 am.

Preliminary information suggests a short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. The affected shopping complex, situated in the Teen Batti area, faced significant damage in the aftermath of the incident.