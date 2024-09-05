Firing at Badlapur Railway Station; Passengers Gripped By Panic
Published: September 5, 2024 06:57 PM
Following the recent child abuse case at a Badlapur school, a shooting incident has occurred at the Badlapur railway station during rush hour. The shooting took place around 6 PM on the home platform, with initial reports indicating that a single individual fired at two people. The incident has sparked widespread panic among passengers. Senior police officials have promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation, and an investigation is now in progress.