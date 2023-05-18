First e-bus hits road, connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune

Starting today, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has commenced its e-bus service in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The district's very first e-bus embarked on its journey to Pune. Commuters have eagerly awaited the launch of the e-bus, and it will initially operate on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune route.

The bus is equipped with Wi-Fi, six CCTV cameras, two large screens, individual seat lights, and mobile charging ports. Notably, the bus can cover the entire distance from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to Pune with just 70 per cent battery charge. Additionally, 50 per cent of the seats on this bus service have been reserved for women.

The bus has a microphone system like aeroplanes, so passengers can talk to the driver easily. There's a microphone in front of the driver's seat. To keep everyone safe, the bus has seven cameras. Passengers can store their things in designated spaces. If there's an emergency, there's a button to quickly get help. Each seat has a light for reading, and the bus has air conditioning and a TV for entertainment. An electric board shows all the bus stops, and there are charging outlets available too.

Starting today, the technologically advanced e-Shivai bus is now available to serve passengers. These buses aim to provide a comfortable travel experience to the passengers, with a travel duration of six hours. The ticket price for this bus is Rs 515. The MSRTC has expressed their commitment to scheduling over 10 trips per day for the new e-Shivai bus.