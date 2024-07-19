First Look of Wagh Nakh: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Historic Weapon Now Open to Public View in Satara Museum (See Pics & Video)

A grand inauguration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tiger claws (Wagh Nakha), a witness to the glorious feats at Pratapgad, was held by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Prior to this royal ceremony, a massive rally was organized, commencing from the Shiv Murti at Powai Naka in Satara, featuring thunderous chants of Shiv Parakram, traditional music, and demonstrations of martial arts, vividly bringing the era of Shivaji Maharaj to life in Shahunagari.

The event took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum on Friday afternoon, attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai, MP Udayanraje Bhosale, MLA Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Police Superintendent Sameer Shaikh, and Director of Archaeology and Museums Sujit Kumar Ugle, among others.

The mighty "Wagh Nakh" has returned to its homeland!



This tiger claw-shaped weapon, used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to defeat Afzal Khan in 1659, is back from London.



The display at Shivaji Museum, Satara celebrates the 350th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation and… pic.twitter.com/gyF05jt2iO — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 19, 2024

The tiger claws, which were on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, arrived in Satara, the fourth capital of the Swarajya. They have been placed in a specially created gallery within the museum. The exhibition titled "Shiv Shastrashourya Gatha," showcasing weapons from the Shivaji era, was also inaugurated by Chief Minister Shinde.

Before the inauguration, the Chief Minister paid homage to the Shiv Murti at Powai Naka. Following this, a rally was conducted from Powai Naka to the museum, with a significant number of participants from Satara joining in. Upon arrival at the museum, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers were warmly welcomed by the district administration. The event featured demonstrations of historical martial arts by the Sambhuraaje Mardani Khel Vikas Manch from Kolhapur, showcasing traditional games such as Vita, Baan, Patta, Lathi, Kharad, and sword fights, captivating the audience. The atmosphere was charged with the sounds of traditional instruments and the spirit of Shivaji Maharaj.

The inauguration also marked the opening of the new building of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, where the galleries displaying weapons, textiles, and coins have been completed. However, the official inauguration of the new building had not yet occurred. Before unveiling the tiger claws, Chief Minister Shinde inaugurated the museum, making it accessible to Shivaji enthusiasts. The entire museum was beautifully decorated with flowers, and saffron flags adorned the building. A historical tower was also erected in the front area. The event was secured with tight police arrangements throughout the museum and its surroundings.