First meeting of Coordination Committee of I.N.D.I.A alliance at Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi on Sep 13: Sanjay Raut

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13 at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi, Raut said.

At its third meeting, held on September 1 in Mumbai, the opposition coalition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) announced the creation of a 14-person coordination committee. The names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed. The Opposition has yet to choose a convener.

The 14-member committee includes KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS), Tejasvi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD(U)), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and one leader is from the CPI(M) that will give the name later.