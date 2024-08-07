First Two Instalments of 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme to be Deposited on August 17

The first two instalment of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ will be deposited into women's accounts on August 17, just ahead of Raksha Bandhan. As of now, 1.40 crore applications have been submitted, with the scrutiny of 1 crore applications completed. Women have until August 31 to apply for the scheme.

The first two instalment of the scheme, which will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts. On August 17, the state government will conduct a grand event to distribute the funds. The Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers will be present at the event, along with guardian ministers from each district.

The scheme will provide a combined amount of Rs 3,000 for the months of July and August directly to the women's bank accounts.

The Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana is an initiative announced by the Maharashtra Government. If you have not yet applied for the scheme, the application period is still open. Under this scheme, beneficiaries will receive ₹1,500 per month, amounting to ₹18,000 annually.

Eligibility Criteria for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana:

- Resident of Maharashtra

- Married, widowed, divorced, deserted, and destitute women

- Annual family income should not exceed ₹2.50 lakh

- Women above 60 years are ineligible

Who is ineligible?

- Those with an income exceeding ₹2.50 lakh

- Households where someone pays income tax

- Families with a member in government service or receiving a pension

- Families owning more than 5 acres of land

- Families owning a four-wheeler (excluding tractors)

Required Documents:

- Aadhar Card

- Ration Card

- Income Certificate

- Residence Certificate

- Bank Passbook

- Applicant’s Photograph

- Domicile Certificate or Birth Certificate

- Marriage Certificate

Applications for the scheme can be submitted online via the designated portal/mobile app/Setu Seva Kendras. For those who cannot apply online, facilities will be available at Anganwadi centers.