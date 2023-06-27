Five detained for murder of cow vigilante in Nanded

The Nanded local crime branch (LCB) police successfully apprehended five fugitive suspects in Telangana on Monday. These individuals were wanted in connection with the murder of Shekhar Rapelli, a 'Gau Rakshak' (cow vigilante), in Apparao Peth, Kinwat tehsil.

The suspects involved in the crime, namely Mukhtar Qureshi Ahmed Qureshi (30), Sheikh Salim Gore Mian (30), Sheikh Salam Sheikh Aleem (32), Sheikh Fazeelouddin Sheikh Bagiruddin (35), and Sheikh Feroz Sheikh Chandsab (34), all hailing from Apparao Peth, were captured in Nirmal district, Telangana. Following their arrest, they were transferred to the Islapur police station.

On June 23, the local crime branch (LCB) apprehended four suspects, namely Sheikh Isaak Chand Saab, Mujahid alias Mujju Sheikh Isaak, Sheikh Muzzamil alias Mujju Sheikh Fayyaz, and Sheikh Amir Sheikh Alim, all residing in Apparao Peth. These individuals have been remanded in police custody until June 27. The remaining fugitives are currently being sought across different regions of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Inspector Dwarkadas Chikhalikar, accompanied by his LCB team, has been stationed in Telangana since June 20 to track down these absconding individuals.

On June 19, Shekhar Rapelli (32) and his friends encountered a vehicle that they suspected to be engaged in illegal cattle smuggling. Tragically, during the confrontation, approximately 15 men from the vehicle allegedly launched a violent attack, resulting in Shekhar's untimely demise. The police have pressed charges against the accused, including murder, attempted murder, and rioting. Furthermore, law enforcement officials have confiscated the tempo used by the perpetrators.