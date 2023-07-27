Five killed in lightning strikes in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

Five persons, including four women, died after being struck by lightning in four places in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the last 24 hours, police officials said on Wednesday. The electrical discharge from the sky also left one woman injured.

Incessant rain lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday which prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' for the financial capital from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon. Mumbai received 101.35 mm of average rainfall between 8am and 10pm on Wednesday, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 87.54 mm and 102.55 mm of average rainfall, respectively, in the same period.