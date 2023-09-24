Flood-affected families to receive Rs 10,000 aid: Devendra Fadnavis

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the flood situation in Nagpur. Afterward, Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the media. Nagpur recorded 109 mm of rainfall in a short span of time, with about 90 per cent of the rain falling in just two hours. As a result, Ambazari Lake overflowed, creating a flood-like situation. Fadnavis reported three people and 10 animals were killed in the incident.

"The walls of the Nag river have collapsed, causing damage. People's homes have been flooded with silt and mud. Several people have been evacuated, and about 10,000 homes have been flooded. The slum areas have been badly damaged. People have had to throw away food grains as the silt has entered their houses," Fadnavis said.

"Those whose homes have been flooded will receive immediate assistance of Rs 10,000. Additionally, shops will be provided with Rs 50,000, and handcart owners will also receive Rs 10,000 in aid. The municipal corporation will assist in desilting," stated Fadnavis.

"The only concern is that an orange alert has been issued for the night. NDRF, SDRF, and Army units have been deployed. The administration is monitoring the situation. We will try to help as much as we can," Fadnavis said.