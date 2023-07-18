Flood situation in Gadchiroli district: Roads closed, villages isolated

The recent opening of the Gosikhurd Dam gates has resulted in the flooding of the Wainganga River. Consequently, the Aheri-Chandrapur National Highway has been closed due to the backflow of water from the river. This closure has disrupted the connectivity between Gadchiroli and Chandrapur district.

Gadchiroli district has experienced incessant rains for the past two days, resulting in the flooding of several rivers and streams. This has caused a flood situation in the district, leading to the closure of eight major roads. Additionally, more than 100 villages have been isolated due to the flooding. Meanwhile, the gates of Gosekhurd Dam have been opened, resulting in the flooding of the Wainganga River. As a result, the closure of the Aheri-Chandrapur national highway has cut off South Gadchiroli district from Chandrapur district due to the backwater from the Wainganga River. Furthermore, 12 major roads, including four state highways and five district roads have been closed.