Flooding wreaks havoc in Vidarbha, Awali village cut off from Bhandara district

Konkan has been experiencing heavy rains for the past three days. However, the rains have now shifted their course to Vidarbha. Nagpur, Chandrapur, Akola, Buldhana, Amravati, and Bhandara districts have been heavily affected by rainfall. Consequently, numerous rivers in Vidarbha have flooded, including Bhandara. The rains, since midnight, have caused streams and rivers in most talukas of Bhandara to overflow. As a result, Awali village in Lakhandur taluka has become surrounded by floodwaters on all sides, isolating it from the rest of the district.

Bhandara district has experienced relentless heavy rains accompanied by strong winds over the past 24 hours. This intense weather has caused rivers and streams throughout the district to overflow their banks. As a consequence, public transportation has been severely disrupted in various parts of the district due to the flooding.

The situation in Awali village, located in Lakhandur taluka, is particularly dire. The flooding has completely cut off the village from the rest of the district. Sadly, despite the village being isolated, the administration has not yet provided any assistance. Consequently, residents are left with no choice but to embark on perilous journeys using damaged boats, risking their lives as they leave the village behind.

Furthermore, the floods have forced students, including those from surrounding villages, to miss school and college due to the impassable conditions. It is distressing to note that the residents have not received any help or relief from the authorities despite the hazardous circumstances they are facing.

Due to heavy rains in Vidarbha over the last three to four days, the water level of the Gose Khurd Dam has significantly increased. In response to the impending situation, the water resources department has opened 25 gates of the Gosekhurd Dam. Subsequently, water is being released from the dam at a speed of one lakh cusecs. Additionally, the Pujaritola Dam and Dhapewada Dam in Bhandara are experiencing a substantial inflow of water. It is anticipated that most of the dams in Vidarbha will be filled in the next few days due to the flooding of the Wainganga River.