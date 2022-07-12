Floods and torrential rains kill 76 people in Maharashtra so far

Many states in the country are currently experiencing torrential rains. In some states, heavy rains and floods have disrupted life. River nallas have been flooded in many places. Agricultural crops have also been severely damaged. In Maharashtra too, the situation has worsened in some places. Floods and heavy rains have so far killed 76 people in the state. In Gujarat, 63 people have died so far due to this condition. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued 'red alerts' in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

The next 72 hours are crucial for the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. This is because the meteorological department has forecast torrential rains in this place. The meteorological department has warned the citizens to remain vigilant during this period. Heavy rains have disrupted life in some districts of Maharashtra. Especially in Marathwada and Vidarbha, this heavy rain has hit hard. The floods and heavy rains have so far killed 76 people in the state. In many places the rivers have crossed the danger level. The administration has also warned the riverside villages. Migration of citizens is underway in many places. Gadchiroli in Maharashtra is in dire straits. The Wainganga river is flooded. As a result, many villages have been flooded. It has also alerted the riverside villages. It has also affected transportation. Roads in many places have been washed away.