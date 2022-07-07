For first time after revolt Sanjay Raut calls MLAs 'colleagues' not rebel

Shinde group MLAs have started saying that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is responsible for the political upheaval in the state. This decision had to be taken because of Sanjay Raut. He has tied the knot of Shiv Sena NCP. Therefore, Shiv Sena MLAs have lamented that they have taken this step to save Shiv Sena. Importantly, after the MLAs' direct allegations, Sanjay Raut has taken a stand not to respond. In a press conference this morning, Sanjay Raut started calling the MLAs who joined the Shinde faction 'our old colleagues' instead of rebels.

While talking to the media this morning, Sanjay Raut avoided calling the Shinde group MLAs rebels. Raut's role caught everyone's attention. He was also seen taking a conciliatory stance without responding aggressively to the allegations leveled against him by the MLAs.

"When the MLAs went to Surat, they were saying that they had taken a decision for Hindutva. Later, they started saying that they were not getting funds and now they are saying that they have left Shiv Sena because of Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut. Because they have to decide. They are still ours today. We are bound as one. But they have to stand firm for one reason ", said Sanjay Raut.

Immediately after this morning's press conference, Sanjay Raut reached Silver Oak to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar. The two leaders held a meeting. Speaking after the meeting, we discussed all aspects, including the present and future of the Mahavikas Aghadi. It will continue to happen, explained Sanjay Raut.

"Where was Shahaji Bapu Patil before? He has now joined Shiv Sena. Do I appreciate Sharad Pawar too? Modi says that he has entered politics by holding Sharad Pawar's finger. So will you call Modi like that? MLA Kailas Gorantyal has said how many boxes there are ", said Sanjay Raut.